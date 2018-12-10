  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Jeffrey Evans, Local TV, Talkers

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by police officers in 2015 is suing the police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports the family’s attorney says 52-year-old Jeffrey Evans was shot six times by three Baltimore County police officers at his home.

According to the lawsuit, Evans’ girlfriend called police to report he’d taken a large number of pills. He repeatedly rebuffed police efforts to make him go to the hospital. The lawsuit says officers then used a Taser on him. Police said Evans grabbed kitchen knives and “advanced on officers,” at which point he was shot with a Taser and then an actual gun.

Attorney Kenneth Ravenell says video shows Evans didn’t make threatening moves, and it was his right to refuse treatment.

The county declined to comment. The officers weren’t criminally charged.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s