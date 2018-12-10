BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police were called to southbound I-95 Monday afternoon for a four-car collision that left at least one person dead and several others injured.

The multi-car crash happened at 5:45 p.m. at Exit 60, Moravia Rd. Motorists are urged to find an alternative route.

Baltimore police are currently investigating a serious accident southbound I-95/ Exit 60 Moravia Road. Please plan an alternate route. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 10, 2018

The BPD C.R.A.S.H. team is currently investigating. Multiple occupants were reported to have sustained injuries and one was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. WJZ will continue to update as more information is available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook