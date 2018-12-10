  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police were called to southbound I-95 Monday afternoon for a four-car collision that left at least one person dead and several others injured.

The multi-car crash happened at 5:45 p.m. at Exit 60, Moravia Rd. Motorists are urged to find an alternative route.

The BPD C.R.A.S.H. team is currently investigating. Multiple occupants were reported to have sustained injuries and one was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. WJZ will continue to update as more information is available.

