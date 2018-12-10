BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were five shootings in Baltimore Sunday, one involving a 13-year-old and another fatal shooting.

The first shooting was at 10:15 a.m., when officers were called to the 1500 block of Charlotte Avenue for a report of a shooting.

There they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victims was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe he was arguing with someone when he was shot.

The second shooting was at 2:32 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road.

When officers arrived they found an man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police reported Monday that the man died from his injuries.

13-Year-Old Girl Injured In Double Shooting In Baltimore

A 13-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were also shot in the 3300 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway Baltimore around 4:32 p.m. Both are expected to survive.

On Sunday night, two 23-year-olds were shot in the leg in separate shootings.

Officials said both men got to the hospital on their own before police arrived.

The first incident happened around 8:40 p.m. The victim told authorities he was walking in the area of Poplar Grove and Windsor Avenue when he was shot.

The second incident happened around 11 p.m. The victim in this case was uncooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to call police.

