BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The family of a man fatally shot by police officers in 2015 is suing the police department.

The family’s attorney says 52-year-old Jeffrey Evans was shot six times by three Baltimore County police officers at his home.

According to the lawsuit, Evans’ girlfriend called police to report he’d taken a large number of pills. He repeatedly rebuffed police efforts to make him go to the hospital. The lawsuit says officers then used a Taser on him. Police said Evans grabbed kitchen knives and “advanced on officers,” at which point he was shot with a Taser and then an actual gun.

Attorney Kenneth Ravenell says video shows Evans didn’t make threatening moves, and it was his right to refuse treatment.

Ravenell released the video to WJZ. Some might find the video graphic. The video was sent to WJZ in the current format, with no sound.

In the video you can see Evans standing in a kitchen with knives in his hands. He’s yelling and cursing at officers before he’s Tasered and falls to the ground.

Baltimore County Police declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

The officers weren’t criminally charged.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)