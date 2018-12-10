GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for enticing children to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves and producing child pornography that he traded with others.

According to his plea agreement, 33-year-old Keith Taylor of Kingsville used an instant-messaging program to communicate with minors throughout the United States and internationally.

Specifically, Taylor admitted that he had sexually explicit conversations with at least five young boys, ranging from 12-15-years-old, who lived in states such as Texas, Massachusetts, Iowa, Michigan, and Colorado.

During his conversations with the boys, Taylor typically pretended to be a woman and repeatedly requested that the boys send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. Taylor sent some of the boys sexually explicit photos of women, falsely claiming that they were photos of himself.

The agreement also notes that Taylor used the messaging app to distribute and trade child pornography with adults. In Dec. 2017, he traded child pornography with a user who sent Taylor a live photo of a child that the user claimed was his own stepchild.

Taylor repeatedly asked for sexually explicit photos of the child and discussed the other user engaging in sexual activity with the child. He also kept digital collections of child pornography in multiple cloud-storage accounts and electronic devices.

In addition to his prison sentence, Taylor is also ordered to register as a sex offender in places where he lives, works, and goes to school after his release from prison.

