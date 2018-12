BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating Day of the Dozens.

On Dec. 12, anyone who buys a dozen donuts will be able to buy another dozen of Original Glazed for just $1.

The countdown is on to #DayoftheDozens! Come in on 12/12 to get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase. pic.twitter.com/gPoXcXIZoX — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2018

The offer is valid at all participating Krispy Kreme stores.

There is a catch…there is a limit of only two redemptions per customer.

