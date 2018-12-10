LA PLATA, Md. (AP) – Authorities say one person is dead after a motel fire in Maryland.

Officials say the fire broke out late Sunday night at the South Winds Motel in La Plata. Firefighters received a 911 call from a neighbor about 11:20 p.m.

Sunday and had the blaze under control in just a few minutes.

A police officer tried to rescue a person in the building but was driven back by smoke and heat.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook