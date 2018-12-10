BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found in Baltimore Monday night.

Officers were called at the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Dolphin St. at 8:38 p.m. for a reported shooting. There they found an unresponsive man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in possession of a loaded handgun.

A medic was called to the scene to take the man to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The man died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the trauma center.

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Tips can also be texted to (443) 902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook