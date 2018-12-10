  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looks like President Donald Trump won’t be coming to Baltimore.

WJZ has learned from a source in U.S. Rep. Elijah Cumming’s office that the meeting was moved to The White House.

President Trump Expected To Visit Baltimore Next Week

Trump was invited by Baltimore pastor Donte Hickman, of Southern Baptist Church.

The trip was reportedly to promote so-called “opportunity zones,”, created by a Republican-backed tax law and are designed to encourage investment around and inside of struggling neighborhoods.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

