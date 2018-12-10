BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Baltimore Ravens were out in the community Monday morning volunteering at a local school.

The players and staffers were part of a volunteer effort at the Collington Square Elementary/Middle School.

They helped distribute shoes and socks to needy students through “Shoes of Hope.”

“I believe it’s our calling as leaders of the community and as people in the public eye that we want to get out and serve the people who support us,” said Morgan Cox, the long snapper on Ravens special teams. “It’s events like these that make it a rewarding experience to be a part of the Ravens.”

Shoes of Hope is a shoe distribution initiative run through Samaritan’s Feet, a world wide organization.

“We’re loving Baltimore today. They rolled out the red carpet for us at Collington Square,” said Phil Campbell, the regional director of Samaritan’s Feet. “To have some Baltimore Ravens come out and serve them and give them a new pair of shoes and encouraging words you just can’t imagine how amazing that is.”

Forty five students from Dunbar High School were also part of the volunteer effort.

“This is part of character building. We have some of our scholar-athletes here,” said Dunbar High Principal Cammy Mays. “Our honor society and just our top students at Dunbar who just want to give back to their community.”

Several Ravens players took part in the effort which included washing the feet of the students as well as handing out new shoes and socks.

“Ray Lewis set a standard here — Ed Reed, those kind of guys have been in the community,’ said the Ravens’ Michael Pierce. “It’s our job to give back.”

Samaritan’s Feet serves the needy in 85 different countries and has also distributed shoes and socks in 385 U.S. cities.

