The Ravens quarterback situation got a bit more muddled on Sunday in the team’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had led the team to three straight wins, was injured on the potential game-tying drive in overtime and his status for the team’s game this Sunday against the Buccaneers is uncertain.

That leaves the team looking at third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III unless Joe Flacco’s hip has progressed to the point where he is able to make a return to the field. When asked about the situation on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh was non-committal about whether Flacco would be capable of returning for Sunday’s game.

“I haven’t had the chance to sit down and talk with all of the parties involved,” said Harbaugh. “But, I think it stands to reason that if Joe is ready to go then he will be a part of the game plan. He is too good of a player not to be. We’ll figure that out as we go throughout this week to what degree and how it works. Everybody will know going in, perhaps except for everybody outside (the organization). We’ll see if I change my mind on that.”

Flacco has been out of the lineup since the team’s 23-16 loss to the Steelers and he was not active for this weekend’s game despite practicing on Friday. In nine games this season Flacco has thrown for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

