BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been two weeks since the partial road collapse of East 26th Street in Charles Village left residents in a panic.

Repair work has been underway since, but some living in the area feel they’ve been kept in the dark as to what’s exactly been happening to ensure it won’t happen again.

26th Street Buckling, 4 Years After Road Collapsed

For two weeks this is what neighbors have been dealing with, the road is obviously closed, parking we’re told now even more of a major hassle.

Some residents upset, they haven’t been given a time frame when all this will be cleaned up.

The city said answers are coming this Thursday.

Neighbors said they were impressed when the city took immediate action by towing all the cars that were in danger of falling onto the tracks.

The meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.– and a packed house is expected.

A sidewalk game of hopscotch now hidden behind a chain link fence.

For a neighborhood that prides itself on being family-friendly. this look along East 26th Street is not what residents like Jeff Larry want.

“You come by here on any day the kids are riding their bikes people are out talking and visiting each other, we just want to make sure this turns back into the nice place that it was,” Larry said.

This has been Jeff’s view every day for the last two weeks.

A much worse sight day one, as heavy rains fell as the section of road between North Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue buckled and began sinking.

The failing retaining wall holding the section above the train tracks sparking road closures and chaos.

“Someone came to the door and told the woman who takes care of my son that if the street collapsed we would have to evacuate,,’ another resident said.

This upcoming Thursday residents expecting answers from the city.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how that happened and why things weren’t monitored as they said they were going to be and what’s the plan going down the road for all this,” Larry said.

Especially since, this isn’t the first time its happened.

Major Landslide Swallows Several Cars Along 26th Street In Baltimore

In 2014, just two blocks up the road a similar, yet far for more dramatic scene playing out.

“I felt like when that happened, this was going to eventually occur too,” Terrel Askew, a resident, said.

Askew hopeful questions over promised inspections will be brought up as the city meets with residents at nearby Margaret Brent Elementary/Middle School.

“People don’t want collapsing structures in their neighborhoods,” Askew said.

In a statement to WJZ, a department of transportation spokesperson says apart from an update to the status of repairs along the road and what they can expect in the coming weeks.

They will “also ask residents for their input on the repair road’s design.”

“This is an important little area for us,” Larry said.

Larry said time will tell if the city truly realizes that.

