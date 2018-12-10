  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:School Closings, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A massive winter storm hit the southern states and while it bypassed most of Maryland, some areas were affected.

Calvert County Schools, Dorchester County Schools, and St. Mary’s County Schools all closed Monday as a result of the weather.

Charles County Schools and Wicomico County Schools opened two hours late.

RELATED: School Closings

The National Weather Service warned roads might be slippery in the morning so drivers should be extra cautious when heading into work or school.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of Eastern Shore, Southern Md. As Massive Snowstorm Hits The South

However meteorologist Tim Williams forecast that for most of the state, the sun will be out and temperatures will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s