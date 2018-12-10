BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A massive winter storm hit the southern states and while it bypassed most of Maryland, some areas were affected.

Calvert County Schools, Dorchester County Schools, and St. Mary’s County Schools all closed Monday as a result of the weather.

Charles County Schools and Wicomico County Schools opened two hours late.

The National Weather Service warned roads might be slippery in the morning so drivers should be extra cautious when heading into work or school.

However meteorologist Tim Williams forecast that for most of the state, the sun will be out and temperatures will be in the low to mid 40’s.

