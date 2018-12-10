  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A formerly licensed pharmacist was sentenced Monday to 40 months in prison for trading Oxycodone for sexual favors.

According to his plea agreement, 64-year-old Richard Hiller of Owings Mills worked at a pharmacy in Towson where he admitted to filling fake oxycodone prescriptions for several women in return for sexual favors.

On multiple occasions between January 2014 and February 2017, Hiller directed two of the women to come to the pharmacy where he worked prior to the opening of the pharmacy.

Hiler would make them have sex with him or perform other sexual acts in the back area of the Pharmacy before filing their fake prescriptions.

Starting in 2014, Hiller also gave oxycodone to a third woman without a valid prescription in return for the woman sending him nude and sexual videos of herself and allowing Hiller to grope and kiss her.

The woman would use different names to obtain oxycodone prescriptions from two doctors. Hiller would fill both, knowing they had been obtained by fraud.

When the woman rejected one of Hiller’s advances, he called the woman’s doctors to notify them that she was fraudulently getting prescriptions from both of them.

The agreement also notes that Hiller filled the prescriptions, knowing they were fake. He would also permit the women to fill additional prescriptions for oxycodone before the previous 30-day window had expired.

In an attempt to hide the crime, some of the fake prescriptions listed fake names and names of family members.

The women were addicted to oxycodone and would resell many of the pills they obtained from Hiller to maintain their addiction.

Hiller had distributed 20,500 15 milligram oxycodone pills during this time. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and distributing oxycodone.

In addition to his 40-month sentence, Hiller will have 3 years of supervised release and is ordered to pay a fine of $15,000.

 

