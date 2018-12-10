BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System is addresing concerns after a malware attack on their systems Sunday.

“The measures we took to identify the initial threat, isolate it to prevent intrusion, and to counter and combat the attack before it could infiltrate and infect our network worked as designed,” said Jon P. Burns, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for UMMS. “None of our systems were encrypted with a ransomware-type virus, and at this time, we have no indication that any patient data or records were compromised.”

UMMS is working to learn more about the origin of the attack and has reported the incident to authorities.

In a statement, UMMS said:

UMMS deployed IT experts across the System on Sunday and proactively disabled multiple IT systems in an effort to prevent the malware from taking hold. During the self-initiated IT service disruption, our hospitals implemented established backup procedures, known as “downtime, to maintain operations and ensure continuity of patient care. All patients who sought treatment at UMMS hospitals were accepted and treated. EMS protocols may have resulted in some patients being transported to other facilities during a brief window of time.

The IT systems were brought online Monday.

