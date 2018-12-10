  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — The chief medical officer of the University of Maryland Medical System has resigned, ending a nearly three-decade association with the university.

News outlets reported Friday that Dr. Stephen T. Bartlett resigned after 28 years, but just seven months as chief medical officer. He assumed the position in May of this year, and also served as executive vice president of the medical system, an endowed professor and director of the transplant program.

According to the state salary database, he was among Maryland’s highest paid employees, earning $951,000 in 2017.

University spokeswoman Karen Lancaster would not say whether Bartlett was retiring or taking another job.

National searches will be conducted to find a new permanent chief medical officer and director of the transplant program.
