TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil to honor Mzi Ncube, the Towson University junior killed while crossing the street Saturday night, will be held Tuesday on campus.

According to Towson University spokesman Sean J. Welsh, the vigil will be at 5 p.m. at Speakers Circle.

Community Mourning Loss Of Towson University Student Killed In Hit-And-Run

The 20-year-old accounting major was struck twice. Police are looking for the hit-and-run truck driver that fled the scene after hitting Ncube.

The driver of a Mercedes, who struck Ncube after he was lying in the roadway, stayed on scene and called 911.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police are looking for a Toyota Sequoia or Tundra with a broken left mirror and possible front damage on the drivers side.

Ncube’s death comes ahead of the university’s finals week.

The school released a statement expressing their condolences for Ncube’s family, friends and classmates.

The Towson University community grieves with the family and loved ones of Mzimazisi Ncube and we mourn this tragic loss of young life. We urge the surrounding community to assist Baltimore County Police in their investigation of this horrific accident. Our hearts are broken for his Greek life family, his fellow mentors in the Center for Student Diversity, as well as the student philanthropy volunteers he worked alongside while at TU. The TU Counseling Center is available to meet with campus members needing support during this difficult time.

“We need help from the public. Because they’re driving around all the time. We need people to open in their eyes and look around for a Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia that is missing this drivers side mirror piece,” said Baltimore County Police Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Anyone who sees the suspect car should call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

