BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog is fighting for her life after being shot in the face during a home invasion Sunday evening in Baltimore.

Baltimore City Animal Control was called in by the Baltimore City Police Department to the scene of the invasion where they found a brown and white dog lying still in her crate.

She was alive, but in a large pool of her own blood.

Police reports say that the dog, Lenna, was secure in her crate during the incident when she was shot by invaders.

Due to the severity of the situation, Animal Control rushed Lenna to one of the BARCS’ partnering emergency veterinary clinics.

Once she was stabilized, X-rays revealed Lenna was shot in the month. The bullet went in her lip, shattered two teeth and damaged her tongue, then went through her throat and tonsils and was lodged next to her vertebrae.

She had emergency surgery to remove the bullet, but her condition is still considered guarded due to the severity of her injuries.

BARCS is seeking donations for Lenna to our Franky Fund, which saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. This fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City. If you wish to donate, click here.

