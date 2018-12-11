BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TIME Magazine released it’s 2018 ‘Person of the Year’ Tuesday morning. The winner is a group of people, journalists who were either imprisoned or killed for their work around the world. The magazine called it “The Guardians and the War on Truth.”

Included in the list are the five victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis. Police say gunman Jarrod Ramos, who had a grudge against the newspaper, blasted his way into the newsroom on June 28, killing John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Gerald Fischman.

Also included was Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi journalist was last seen on surveillance video as he entered the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. A critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi journalist was killed, although there is debate about who ordered the execution.

For a full list of those honored by TIME Magazine click here.

