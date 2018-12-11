BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City gun-owners are invited to trade their guns for cash at one of three Gun Buyback events hosted by the Baltimore Police Department.

The events are being held Dec. 17, 19, and 21, from 12-8 p.m. at the following locations:

17, Shake and Bake | 1601 Pennsylvania Ave.

19, McElderry Park Community Center | 611 N. Montford Ave.

21, Perkins Square Baptist Church | 2500 Edmonson Ave.

Residents can exchange high-capacity magazines for $25. High-capacity magazines are any rifle cartridge magazines over 10 rounds or any handgun magazine beyond the standard manufacturing capacity.

Revolvers, pump, and bolt action weapons are worth $100, semi-automatic weapons are worth $200, and full-auto weapons are worth $500.

All weapons should be unloaded and brought to the events in a container, such as a shoebox, with the receiver open.

Residents who don’t know how to unload their weapons are asked to handle them as little as possible, place them in a safe container, and to let a uniformed officer know that the weapon may be loaded when they arrive at the event.

Weapons brought to the event are to be placed within their containers on a table at the entrance where an officer will ensure they are safe.

The officer will give the weapon-owner a voucher for the appropriate payout amount. They can then wait at the payout table where owners are compensated for the weapons they turned in.

Any weapon that enters the event will not be allowed to be removed. Weapons will be secured in BPD’s Evidence Control Unit and can be retrieved via the standard retrieval process for those who no longer want payment for their weapons.

For more information on the Gun Buyback Program, call (410) 637-8880.

