HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a boat fire on the Chesapeake Bay.

Multiple teams of firefighters arrived at the flats area of the bay where they saw an occupied boat on fire.

Our Fire-Rescue Boat has located the vessel and has confirmed the fire is out & all occupants are ok. Land based #SHCo crews & @HdGAmbulance EMS will be standing by awaiting their return to Tydings Park. #HavredeGrace #HdG https://t.co/OWuUrWCgau — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) December 11, 2018

The fire was put out sometime later as EMS crews stood by to ensure all occupants were alright. No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook