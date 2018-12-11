ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced plans for $3.5 billion for school construction over five years.

Hogan made the announcement Tuesday at Highland Park Elementary School in Landover, Maryland.

Much of the money will be available as the result of a constitutional amendment approved by Maryland voters last month. It requires the state’s portion of casino revenue set aside for education to be used to enhance education spending.

Hogan says he will introduce legislation next month to create a new fund for school construction. He says it would create $2 billion in additional new dedicated funding for school construction.

He says the state already has received $3.7 billion in funding requests, and the new fund would enable the state to fulfill nearly all of the requests.

