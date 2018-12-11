(CBS Local) — If you’re planning to send packages or holiday cards this year, the deadlines to get them delivered by Christmas is fast approaching.

The Postal Service expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season

Here are the holiday shipping deadlines for the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx if you want your items delivered in time for Christmas Day.

United States Postal Service (domestic, not including Alaska and Hawaii):

• USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

• First class mail: Dec. 20

• Priority Mail: Dec. 20

• Priority Mail Express: Dec. 22

For international and military customers, click here for more details.

UPS:

• UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 18 (for delivery on Dec. 24)

• UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20 (for delivery on Dec. 24

• UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 21 (for delivery on Dec. 24)

A more detailed schedule is available at the UPS website.

FedEx:

• FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 10

• FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground: Dec. 17

• FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

• FedEx 2-Day and FedEx 2-day a.m.: Dec. 20

• FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 21

• FedEx Same Day, FedEx SameDay City Priority and FedEx SameDay City Direct: Dec. 25

More information is available on the FedEx website.