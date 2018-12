(CBS SPORTS) — The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly concluded a long and methodical search by settling on Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their next manager.

Joel Sherman was the first to report that the decision was made, and multiple reporters have since confirmed. The Orioles have yet to make an announcement.

Hyde is known for strong communication skills and diverse resume: farm director, base coach, bench coach, interim big league manager, minor league manager. #Orioles — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018

Nothing has been confirmed by either team.