OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say 18-year-old Taiwan Linton is dead–after an unidentified juvenile driver crashed into a tree off Highfalcon Road in Owings Mills Monday.

The Honda Accord had been reported stolen on Friday.

Teen Dead After Stolen Car Crashes In Owings Mills, 3 Others Injured

Police said an officer pulled the car over just before 4 p.m. less than a mile from the crash scene. As the officer was getting out of his squad car, the juvenile driver took off.

The officer pursued the car for a short period of time but ended the pursuit before the crash, police said.

The stolen Honda also hit a ford pickup truck. That driver was not injured.

“I was inside and I heard the screeching from the tires, and then all of a sudden I heard a big bang and I new somebody got hurt,” resident Nicolas Dell said.

WJZ also spoke to the owner of the stolen car.

“I was gonna get a glimpse of my car to see if it was, you know, still drive-able or totaled or… I figured something bad was happening because the street was blocked off but i just didn’t know the severity of what happened, but…” Damien Kannatt said.

Police said they are continuing their investigation at this hour. No charges have been announced in this case yet.

