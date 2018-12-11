Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police released a photograph of a suspect they said broke into a garage and stole credit cards from a car inside. The incident happened in the 6900 block of Granite Ridge Court on Nov. 2.
Officials asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
Police said the photograph was taken as the suspect attempted to use the credit cards around the Baltimore area. They came from a Wells Fargo ATM.
If you recognize the suspect, call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
