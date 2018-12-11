BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police released a photograph of a suspect they said broke into a garage and stole credit cards from a car inside. The incident happened in the 6900 block of Granite Ridge Court on Nov. 2.

Officials asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

#BCoPD needs help identifying this burglar who is using credit cards he stole out of a car parked in a resident's garage in the 6900 block of Granite Ct, 21209. Recognize him? 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anon/you may be eligible for a reward: https://t.co/QCIdoz6HHB ^JzP pic.twitter.com/vmaU45mSDL — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 11, 2018

Police said the photograph was taken as the suspect attempted to use the credit cards around the Baltimore area. They came from a Wells Fargo ATM.

If you recognize the suspect, call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

