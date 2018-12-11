WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A man was seen riding a DC Metrobus, by holding on to the back.

DC artist Rasta Tahj took the video and posted it to Twitter.

In the video, you see the man in the yellow jacket and black pants holding onto the back of the bus as it drives down the road.

Tahj said the video was taken in Southeast DC and it’s an X2 bus.

WMATA told WUSA9 they are investigating the incident.

