BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A bright sunny and dry, but cool Tuesday all across the region.

Tomorrow promises to be another nice dry winterlike day as well.

By Thursday, more clouds, but still rather cool conditions will prevail.

A low-pressure system will approach the region on Friday, along with milder air which will produce rain by afternoon.

Some heavy rain may impact parts of the region later at night. By Saturday more mild air will be in place but the rain will begin to taper off later in the day.

For the Ravens game on Sunday, expect clouds to give way to some sun, and temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 40’s.

