  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good to be back with you!!  And I return to a 7 day forecast that features times of rain on three days, but no snow…and so “IT” begins. That “it” is how I look, with baited breath, at extended outlooks until mid-March.

Every time we see  7 day’s peeled off the Winter calendar with no wintery mix, that is a WIN! “Fly the W” and such is this current “7 day.”

Now we know for fact there will  be more than a couple of weeks where the extended outlook is cring-worthy.  But we will defer the weather scaries for another time.  In the meantime just find an umbrella not a snow shovel.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s