BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good to be back with you!! And I return to a 7 day forecast that features times of rain on three days, but no snow…and so “IT” begins. That “it” is how I look, with baited breath, at extended outlooks until mid-March.

Every time we see 7 day’s peeled off the Winter calendar with no wintery mix, that is a WIN! “Fly the W” and such is this current “7 day.”

Now we know for fact there will be more than a couple of weeks where the extended outlook is cring-worthy. But we will defer the weather scaries for another time. In the meantime just find an umbrella not a snow shovel.

MB!

