GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager is charged in an attempted murder in Anne Arundel County.

14-year-old Jaden Crowner faces first and second-degree attempted murder charges as well as assault and other misdemeanor charges.

Police said he stabbed a 33-year-old man in an apartment complex in Glen Burnie last month.

He is now being charged as an adult.

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute.

