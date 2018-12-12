BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A ceremonial bill signing at City Hall on Wednesday marks a milestone for affordable housing in Baltimore.

The objective is to move people out of poverty and into stable homes.

“We must make sure we’re accommodating housing for everyone who wants and lives in the city,” Mayor Pugh said at the signing.

The Affordable Housing Trust Fund represents $20 million, and will rebuild vacant and abandoned housing for low income residents, in addition to the governor’s $75 million core project and grants and tax credit incentives for developers.

Pugh said it’s not about just what the city will look like in two or three years, it is about what Baltimore will be in decades to come with housing available for all income levels.

