BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog is fighting for her life after being shot in the face during a home invasion Sunday evening in Baltimore.

Baltimore City Animal Control was called in by the Baltimore City Police Department to the scene of the invasion where they had been called to MCaleer Court in Latrobe Homes to investigate an assault, where they found a brown and white dog lying still in her crate.

She was alive, but in a large pool of her own blood.

“She was shot in her face, actually in her mouth,” said Bailey Deacon, with BARCS.

In the police report, officers note they met a woman who said she was attacked by three men wearing masks, one of them armed.

She said she was hit in the mouth with the gun, grabbed by the throat and then forced inside her home.

The victim claims the men demanded money and pointed the gun at others in the home including a nine-year-old girl.

After stealing a wallet, several gold necklaces and the keys to a car, the woman said the men began to leave.

She then said the armed man fired a shot at her dog who was in her crate.

Due to the severity of the situation, Animal Control rushed Lenna to one of the BARCS’ partnering emergency veterinary clinics.

“She was already in a really bad state from losing so much of her blood, and it’s a miracle she made it to the emergency vet office,” Deacon said.

Leena, as she has been named to protect the owner’s identity, has been under the care of BARCS.

Once she was stabilized, X-rays revealed Lenna was shot in the month. The bullet went in her lip, shattered two teeth and damaged her tongue, then went through her throat and tonsils and was lodged next to her vertebrae.

She had emergency surgery to remove the bullet, but her condition is still considered guarded due to the severity of her injuries.

Baltimore dog owners are horrified upon hearing about Lenna’s injuries.

“I wouldn’t even know what the motive could be, how can you shoot a poor dog in the face?” said Kasi Crawford, a dog owner.

Even with discounts through partnering clinics- the bill is around $6,000.

“And that’s just the beginning,” Deacon said. “Only time will tell what else she needs,”

BARCS is seeking donations for Lenna to our Franky Fund, which saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. This fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City. If you wish to donate, click here.

