BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed in East Baltimore on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street for a report of a shooting at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

