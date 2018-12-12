BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kimberly-Clark announced a voluntary recall of its U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency after some consumers reported the tampons were unraveling inside their bodies, or coming apart upon removal.

The tampons are sold at retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall is limited U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, that were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018 and distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018.

Consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available on the U by Kotex® website. Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores.

Any consumer with the impacted U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall.

Consumers who experience vaginal injury, irritation or an infection after using this product should seek medical attention.