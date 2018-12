BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re fan of cheesy bacon fries then McDonald’s might be your new favorite place.

The fast-food chain started serving the bacon-topped cheesy fries in select markets last month. Now it plans to offer them nationally early in 2019.

McDonald’s offers cheese fries in other countries but hadn’t yet made them a permanent fixture on menus here in the United States.

