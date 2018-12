COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — MOM, PLEASE, STOP!!!!

That’s what one child was thinking at the Terps game Tuesday night after his mom started lip-syncing to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone.”

The Fan Cam was on mom who started dancing a singing to the son, to the embarrassment of her son.

The moment is classic.

You Go Girl!!!

