Filed Under:Nikki Haley, president donald trump, United Nations

(CNN) — Outgoing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said she used President Donald Trump’s “unpredictable” behavior to her advantage in order to “get the job done” as ambassador.

“He would ratchet up the rhetoric, and then I’d go back to the ambassadors and say ‘you know, he’s pretty upset. I can’t promise you what he’s going to do or not, but I can tell you if we do these sanctions, it will keep him from going too far,'” Haley told NBC’s Craig Melvin in an interview that aired Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

“I was trying to get the job done. And I got the job done by being truthful but also by letting him be unpredictable and not showing our cards,” she said.

Haley, whose resignation was announced by Trump in October, also acknowledged America’s complicated relationship with Russia.

“Friend or foe?” Melvin asked of Russia.

“Depends on the day,” Haley replied.

“You’ve been more critical, arguably, than any other voice in the administration of Russia,” Melvin said.

“I’m critical when it’s warranted,” Haley replied, adding, “The United States wants a relationship with Russia. But as long as they keep doing the actions that they’re doing, they’re making it impossible.”

“You can’t go poison someone in another country, like they did with the Skripals, and get a pass. You can’t go and invade Ukraine and think the rest of the world’s not going to notice,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

