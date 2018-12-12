  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Catholic Church. scandal. priest, sexual abuse allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Catholic priest in Washington, D.C., charged with sexually abusing a child has been arrested on new abuse allegations.

News outlets report 46-year-old Urbano Vazquez surrendered to authorities Tuesday on charges including sexual assault of a minor. A police report and city U.S. Attorney’s Office release say Vazquez is accused of sexually touching a 9-year-old and a woman.

Vazquez was charged last month with child sexual abuse. Three people accused him of abusing them as teenagers, but prosecutors say the statute of limitations expired on two of the reported assaults.

The Washington Archdiocese has removed him from his position at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, one of the region’s largest predominantly Latino parishes.
Vazquez is set to appear in court Wednesday. In a statement, Vazquez’s attorney Robert Bonsib said his client “hopes to respond” after investigating the details of the allegations.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s