PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The first hint something was going on inside a Pikesville Target were the two limousines parked out front Tuesday night.

Those limos took 50 students from the SEED School and Booker T. Washington, first to dinner.

“We got them fed with some chicken tenders, shrimp and mashed potatoes and now they’re shopping with their favorite Ravens…pretty cool,” said John Minadakis, owner of Jimmy’s.

They call it, “Shrimp and Gifts”. Jimmy’s Seafood provided not only the shrimp but also some of the money toward the $150 gift card each child was handed to spend and paired with Ravens players Orlando Brown, Marc Humphrey or Hayden Hurst.

“It’s not so much about the gift card, joy to them,”

WJZ’s Rick Ritter was also there walking the aisles, helping make financial decisions, talking and sharing.

“I get to be with people who have been on the field, so I get to ask questions and stuff,” said Peter Guzman-Navas, a student at the SEED School of Maryland.

One group of girls went right for a gift that might be a little large for Santa’s bag, Ke’Shawna has those she loves on her mind.

“I’m gonna get some gifts for my sisters, my mom and my grandmom,” Ke’Shawna said.

“Any opportunity we get to interact with them, bring them here, make their holiday special, it’s special to me as well,” Hurst said.

