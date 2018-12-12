BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans are having mixed reactions to the news that Lamar Jackson will start Sunday’s game over Joe Flacco who has been cleared to play.

Flacco has been out since Nov. 4 with a hip injury. He was cleared to play against the Buccaneers Sunday, however Coach John Harbaugh has decided to keep Jackson as the starting quarterback.

However, some Ravens fans are disappointed that 33-year-old Flacco, who has started as quarterback since his rookie season in 2008. will now be the backup.

“Not gonna lie, I was not emotionally prepared enough for Joe Flacco’s press conference today,” tweeted Jeremy K. Collins.

Another fan tweeted that Flacco got “Alex Smith’d”

“I’m a huge Lamar Jackson fan. He’s our future. That said, I think Flacco should be our starter going forward. He’s an established vet and Lamar needs more time. It’s a tight playoff race and I feel more comfortable have the Super Bowl MVP behind center,” tweeted TD Hunter.

Hunter isn’t alone, other fans too think that Flacco is key to winning the next several games that are against tougher teams.

“Flacco has 2 TD for 1 ratio, better than Jackson,” tweeted user “FlaccoIsMyQuarterback.

While Andrew Hugh Kelly tweeted, “Rookie QBs don’t win Lombardi trophies, Flacco or bust,”

Many fans also said that Flacco is a class act for his reaction to the news.

Other fans agreed with Harbaugh’s decision and are looking forward to the rookie getting his time to shine.

“Lamar Jackson is about to prove so many people wrong,” tweeted user The Big Aristotle.

Tyler Fields tweeted, “Finally Harbaugh makes the right call.”

