Ryan Mayer

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis posted the worst hitting season in modern Major League Baseball baseball history in 2018. The struggles at the plate led many to wonder if he would still be part of the team moving forward as the organization looks to rebuild. If Davis has anything to say about it, he will.

According to an interview conducted with WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun, Davis is hoping to rebound in 2019 and be a big part of of the team’s rebuild. Davis and his wife helped host the Orioles Reach Holiday Party to bring Christmas cheer to a large group of students from southeast Baltimore. He was asked by The Sun about new general manager Mike Elias’ comments about his importance to the team from earlier this offseason.

“I appreciate him saying that,” said Davis. “It’s encouraging and it’s motivating for me knowing that the guy who’s calling the shots is committed to not only me but the entire organization and the process that it takes to rebuild and to do it the right way.” “In my own eyes, I feel I’m a big part of this and I know for us to be successful as a team, it starts with me. That’s offense, defense, base running, my presence in the clubhouse, leadership on and off the field. I understand that responsibility and I accept that fully.”

Davis went on to say that one of the biggest things that he learned from this past season is to catch his breath and really think through what went wrong so that it doesn’t happen again. With four more years and $92 million left on his contract, Orioles fans are hoping that he finds that fix so that there isn’t a repeat of last year.

