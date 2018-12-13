  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in Maryland and Washington, D.C., have arrested one man and are seeking another in the kidnapping and rape of a Maryland woman.

WTOP-FM reports Prince George’s County, Maryland, and D.C. Metro police say the woman was walking home last week when two men forced her into a car at gunpoint. Prince George’s County police Maj. Brian Riley says the men then robbed and repeatedly raped the woman before releasing her in a District neighborhood.

D.C. police Cmdr. Leslie Parsons says 25-year-old Nick Savoy surrendered Tuesday to Roanoke, Virginia, authorities. She says he’s awaiting extradition. Police say they are still seeking the second suspect they’ve identified as 29-year-old Mark Blue.

They both are charged with first- and second-degree rape, armed robbery and kidnapping. It’s also unclear if they have lawyers.

