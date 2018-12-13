BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maglev trains in Japan literally float on magnets at speeds over 300 miles per hour and they’re still trying to get off the ground in the U.S.

The hope is that they come sooner, rather than later.

“We hope to be able to start construction in a couple of years,” said Jeff Hirshberg with the Northeast Maglev Advocacy Group

Right now, Amtrack’s Acela is the fasted train. Maglev’s ultimate goal is Washington to New York in one hour. The first link would be built between D.C. and Baltimore.

The ride would take 15 minutes.

“We are in the process of working with all of the community up and down the corridor to ensure that we have buy-in for the project,” said Hirshberg.

The Greater Baltimore Urban League showed support by using Maglev’s Advocacy Group’s headquarters to introduce its first woman president, Tiffany Majors.

The league has a big reason to see Maglev get off the drawing board.

“As they say 7,500 jobs and 1,500 full-time permanent employment,” said Majors. “We’re looking forward to working with them to train employees so that we have the ability to fulfill that opportunity for employment for citizens.”

Japan has pledged $7 billion to build the Baltimore-to-D.C. link but at least another $3 billion must be found to cover construction.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook