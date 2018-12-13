SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ/CBSNews) — Salisbury Police investigating two bomb threats here in Maryland.
One threat was made at WBOC-TV and another at Avery Hall Insurance on East Main Street.
The bomb threats were emailed to the parties and are believed to be a part of a nationwide threat.
WBOC did evacuate Thursday afternoon, tweeting:
Salisbury Police have closed E. Main Street between route 13 and Poplar Hill Avenue so they can investigate the threat. They are asking that people avoid the area.
Montgomery County Police tweeted they are aware of the threats but have not received any reports locally.
Sources tell CBS News the threats are related to an email which demands a Bitcoin payment. The threats appear to be extortion attempts for money or to cause disruption.
The FBI also weighed in on the alleged threats and said agents are in touch with local authorities, CBS News reports.
“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” the FBI said. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”
Examples Of Threat Message
Police say if you received a threat call 911.
