SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ/CBSNews) — Salisbury Police investigating two bomb threats here in Maryland.

One threat was made at WBOC-TV and another at Avery Hall Insurance on East Main Street.

The bomb threats were emailed to the parties and are believed to be a part of a nationwide threat.

SPD is currently investigating two bomb threats. One at WBOC and the other at Avery Hall Insurance on E. Main St. These emailed bomb threats are believed to be part of a nationwide incident this late afternoon. If you receive one, please call us immediately so we can investigate. pic.twitter.com/LJLLa520v8 — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) December 13, 2018

WBOC did evacuate Thursday afternoon, tweeting:

WBOC had to evacuate its Salisbury offices a little after 2:30 p.m. today due to a bomb threat. Police are on the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs. https://t.co/5otFq7KmUW — WBOC TV16 (@wboc) December 13, 2018

Salisbury Police have closed E. Main Street between route 13 and Poplar Hill Avenue so they can investigate the threat. They are asking that people avoid the area.

Bomb Threat Update: Officers have closed E. Main street between Rt 13 and Poplar Hill Avenue so that the investigation into the bomb threat can safely continue on E. Main St. Avoid the area and use caution. Please use another route. — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPD) December 13, 2018

Montgomery County Police tweeted they are aware of the threats but have not received any reports locally.

Sources tell CBS News the threats are related to an email which demands a Bitcoin payment. The threats appear to be extortion attempts for money or to cause disruption.

The FBI also weighed in on the alleged threats and said agents are in touch with local authorities, CBS News reports.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” the FBI said. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Examples Of Threat Message

Well, that's a new one. I just got a random bomb threat via email, demanding bitcoin payment. Since I'm at the coffee shop now, I suppose I'm safe. #ransomemail pic.twitter.com/MTj6X56mjm — Lance King (@analogfusion) December 13, 2018

So I actually just got a bomb threat in my work email today ordering me to send the person $20,000 via bitcoin or they will blow up my place of work…. 2018 is wild pic.twitter.com/sn0vVLwe6v — Ryanocerous Grant (@TheeRyanGrant) December 13, 2018

Police say if you received a threat call 911.

