BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in North Baltimore on Thursday.

Police were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Northern Parkway, when they arrived they observed inside an apartment a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

