Filed Under:Baltimore, Falls Road, Northern Parkway, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in North Baltimore on Thursday.

Police were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Northern Parkway, when they arrived they observed inside an apartment a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s