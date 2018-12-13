BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport’s runways closed Thursday afternoon, after an airfield light stopped working.

They resumed operations on both commercial runways at around 4:30 p.m., after making repairs.

The runway centerline light repair is complete, and both of our commercial runways are now open. Airline operations are resuming. Thank you, again, to our passengers, and we apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/pw5EziOU8B — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 13, 2018

According to the airport, the light is located in the intersection of the airport’s two primary runways.

Airport maintenance personnel are working to repair an airfield light that is located in the intersection of the airport’s two primary runways. The runways are temporarily closed for this important repair. The runways will return to service as soon as the repair is complete. pic.twitter.com/efwQbk7LcL — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 13, 2018

The runways are temporarily closed for this important repair.

The runways will return to service as soon as the repair is complete.

