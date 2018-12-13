BREAKING2 Bomb Threats Received In Maryland, Similar Threats Across Country
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport’s runways closed Thursday afternoon, after an airfield light stopped working.

They resumed operations on both commercial runways at around 4:30 p.m., after making repairs.

According to the airport, the light is located in the intersection of the airport’s two primary runways.

The runways are temporarily closed for this important repair.

The runways will return to service as soon as the repair is complete.

