BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents in a Charles Village neighborhood got some answers from the City after a road in their community partially collapsed late last month.

Residents learned repair work is anticipated to be done by the summer of 2019, as well that the City plans to inspect other portions of the road above the train tracks in an effort to prevent another collapse.

However, some answers, including the cost- are still unknown.

DOT officials said it is likely there will be joint funding between CSX and the City to pay for the project, which was the case the last time this happened.

“That area is very safe now and it is stabilized,” said Muhmmad Khalid, Baltimore City DOT chief engineer.

Heavy rains fell November 26 as the section of road between North Calvert Street and Guilford Ave buckled and began sinking.

26th Street Buckling, 4 Years After Road Collapsed

The failing retaining wall holding the section of roadway above the CSX-owned train tracks, sparking road closures and chaos.

City Department of Transportation officials told the crowd of about 40 people its possible erosion or water pressure played a role.

“We don’t know 100 percent sure what really happened,” Khalid said.

While officials did promise they were not only working on repairs as fast as possible they were also inspecting other sections of road, it was a promise residents said felt too familiar.

“May I have a list of all the inspections the location the time and the date and what the results were,” said Robert Steele, a homeowner.

In 2014, just two blocks up the road, a similar, yet far for more dramatic scene playing out.

Major Landslide Swallows Several Cars Along 26th Street In Baltimore

The department’s director told the homeowner his request would be handled by her office.

Reporters asked for the same information were told this:

“The documents we have are undergoing review and they’re limited,” said Michelle Pourciau, Baltimore City DOT director.

Their department will be footing the bill and how it will all look remains unanswered.

Despite that, some homeowners said they trust the City has their best interests at heart.

“I think they did their best, but we still need answers,” said Ellie Leontsini, a homeowner.

