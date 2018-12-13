BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch was issued for parts of Maryland Thursday by the National Weather Service.

The flood watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for several areas in Maryland, including Baltimore, Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, St. Mary’s County and more.

A significant amount of rain is expected with 1-2 inches locally and some areas possibly seeing 3 inches.

Areal Flood Watch for Washington County in MD until 6:00pm Saturday. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 13, 2018

Areal Flood Watch for Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert County in MD until 6:00pm Saturday. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 13, 2018

Runoff from the rainfall may cause creeks and streams to rise, and potentially flood urban areas.

Be sure to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.

