OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — An MGM National Harbor employee was injured after suffering an electric shock in an elevator Wednesday.

In a statement, MGM Resorts told WJZ Thursday there were two separate incidents involving the same employee reporting feeling a shock.

The first incident happened on Dec. 4 when the employee felt a “static electric shock” when pushing the call button for the elevator, according to MGM.

The man was evaluated by medical personnel, but declined to be transported.

MGM shutdown the elevator immediately and it was inspected. No issues were found.

Then on Wednesday, Dec. 12, the same employee along with another employee reported feeling static shock while moving a food warmer.

According to reports, the food warmer was not plugged in at the time.

MGM called medical personnel again, this time the employee was transported for evaluation.

Fox5DC reports the employee was a 35-year-old man.

The second employee declined treatment.

The food warmer has been removed from service for evaluation.

Here’s the full statement from MGM:

“On Tuesday, December 4th, an employee reported feeling what is being described as a static electric shock when he pushed a call button for the elevator. MGM National Harbor called medical personnel, he was examined and declined to be transported for further evaluation. MGM National Harbor immediately shut down the elevator, it was inspected, and no issues were found. Last night, December 12th, this same individual, along with a fellow employee, reported feeling static shocks while transporting a food warmer. There was no electricity supplied to the food warmer at the time. Again, we called medical personnel. The individual involved in both incidents was examined and transported to a medical facility for evaluation and has been discharged. The second individual declined any kind of medical treatment for evaluation. The food warmer was removed from service and is being examined.”

It’s the second time this year an electric shock was reported at MGM.

The first incident happened at midnight on June 26, when a 6-year-old girl and a man suffered electric shock. The girl, Zynae Green, touched electrified handrail near an outdoor fountain at the MGM National Harbor.

6-Year-Old Girl Still In Critical Condition After Electrical Shock At MGM National Harbor

The man who was shocked was trying to help the girl.

Zynae’s mom recently shared a photo of the gilr on Facebook from her care facility where the girl celebrated her 7th birthday.

The family has since sued MGM National Harbor and the resort’s Maryland-based contractors for what they say was faulty wiring and lighting that caused a handrail to electrify over the summer. They alleged both are responsible for the injuries that have left Green permanently and totally disabled.

Lawsuit Filed For Girl Left Brain-Damaged After Electrical Shock At MGM National Harbor

Photos show improperly installed LED light drivers, wiring, and handrails all violated code, but all were passed by the county, according to the independent engineering firm who did an incident report.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts wrote that the independent report “…shows that the high standards that MGM Resorts expects of those contractors were not upheld, which is very disturbing and disappointing.”

It goes on to say: “We are committed to working with the family’s representative to reach a resolution.”

The spokesperson also said the company has offered to pay for medical expenses, which the Green family turned down.

It’s unclear how much they’re seeking in damages.

