BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Emergency responders found themselves at the center of an emergency on a Baltimore County Road.

The normally busy stretch of Reisterstown Rd., near McDonogh Rd., came was shut down Wednesday after an ambulance hit a man who was crossing the street, in the dark, outside of a crosswalk.

Shortly after the crash, a fire department spokesperson told WJZ that the two first responders inside the ambulance had been driving back from a call to a Baltimore County fire station around 8:30 p.m., so they didn’t have their lights or sirens on.

Crash team investigators learned that they saw the man in the road and tried to swerve but couldn’t avoid a collision.

They say the pair immediately called for another ambulance and then did what they would do in any other emergency.

“Immediately got out and rendered aid to the victim,” said Elise Armacost with Baltimore County Fire. “They worked aggressively on him.”

Ultimately the injured man was life-flighted to shock trauma, where he remains hospitalized.

Police spokesperson Shawn Vinson believes the case highlights the importance of the crosswalks that line Baltimore County’s busiest streets.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” said Vinson. “If you’re going to cross a busy, high traffic road, you should always cross in a crosswalk.”

Police have not identified the pedestrian.

